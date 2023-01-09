After 12 Hours of Questioning, DP Leader Says Prosecution’s Mind Made up on Indictment

Photo : YONHAP News

Following 12 hours of questioning in an investigation into third-party bribery allegations on Tuesday, main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung said that it is clear the prosecution will indict him.Leaving the Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office at around 10:40 p.m., Lee said that he faithfully provided explanations about allegations against him.The DP chair added that the conclusion was already fixed and the truth will ultimately be determined in court.Lee also said that he reviewed the materials presented by prosecutors during questioning, but it did not appear that they have any concrete evidence against him.The DP chief is suspected of attracting 16 billion won in corporate donations to Seongnam city's football club between 2016 and 2018, when his position as mayor of the city also made him chairman of the city-owned club, in return for administrative favors.Lee reportedly submitted a written statement to the prosecution that he prepared in advance and answered most of the questions by saying that the written statement will replace his answer.