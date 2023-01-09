Fugitive Former Ssangbangwool Chairman Arrested in Thailand

Photo : YONHAP News

The former chairman of Ssangbangwool Group, Kim Seong-tae, was arrested in Thailand on Tuesday, eight months after he fled the country while under investigation for corruption.According to legal circles on Tuesday, Kim, along with current chairman and CEO Yang seon-gil, were arrested at a golf club in Pathum Thani, north of Bangkok, at 7:30 p.m.Kim departed for Singapore ahead of a raid by the prosecution in late May of last year as part of an investigation into alleged embezzlement. Yang also fled the country around the time.Kim is facing a number of corruption charges, including embezzlement, violations of the capital markets act and the transfer of cash remittance to North Korea.He is also accused of paying the legal fees of main opposition Democratic Party chairman Lee Jae-myung with company funds when Lee was being prosecuted for violating the election law in 2018, during his term as governor of Gyeonggi Province.