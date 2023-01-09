Pentagon Acknowledges Errors in Korean War Monument

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense has acknowledged spelling errors on a new monument honoring the fallen soldiers of the Korean War, calling it a "very unfortunate mistake."A Pentagon spokesperson told the Voice of America on Tuesday that the U.S. is also aware that some names on the Wall of Remembrance were not included on the Department’s final list of Korean War casualties.The spokesperson reportedly said that the errors are a very unfortunate mistake and the Pentagon is working with the Department of the Interior to correct those mistakes.They said that the respective military departments reviewed every name on the Korean War casualty list for accuracy against available official military records.The official explained that the records themselves may have contained errors and it was challenging to determine if a deceased service member who was previously considered a Cold War era loss should be re-categorized as a Korean War casualty.The spokesperson then urged all family members or concerned citizens to notify the Pentagon of any names that were omitted, misspelled, or included in error.