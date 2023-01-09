Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Exports Fall 0.9% in First 10 Days of January

Written: 2023-01-11 10:00:16Updated: 2023-01-11 10:52:15

Exports Fall 0.9% in First 10 Days of January

Photo : YONHAP News

Exports fell about one percent on-year in the first ten days of January.

According to tentative data from the Korea Customs Service on Wednesday, the country’s outbound shipments marked 13-point-86 billion dollars in the cited period, down zero-point-nine percent from a year earlier.

Average daily exports dropped by 14-point-one percent with the number of working days increasing by one day from last year to seven-point-five.

Exports of semiconductors plunged 29-point-five percent on-year during the period, while shipments of petroleum products and automobiles rose 26-point-nine percent and 51-point-seven percent, respectively.

Exports to the country's largest trading partner, China, slipped 23-point-seven percent, while shipments to the United States and the European Union each rose 17-point-six percent and 21-point-eight percent.

Imports increased six-point-three percent on-year to over 20 billion dollars during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of six-point-27 billion dollars, larger than the shortfall of four-point-95 billion dollars logged a year earlier.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >