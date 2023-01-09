Menu Content

Domestic

New COVID-19 Cases at 54,343

Photo : KBS News

The nation reported about 54-thousand new COVID-19 cases, continuing the on-week drop to indicate a clear downturn in the latest wave of the pandemic.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Wednesday that 54-thousand-343 infections were reported throughout the previous day, bringing the country's cumulative caseload to nearly 29 million-654-thousand.

The daily figure dropped by about 57-hundred from a day ago and 24-thousand from a week ago. Compared to two weeks ago, it dropped by 33-thousand, marking the smallest Wednesday tally in eleven weeks.

The number of imported cases rose by 33 from the previous day to 120, of whom 75, or 62-point-five percent, came from China. 

The number of seriously or critically ill patients is down by one from a day ago to 540, staying above 500 for a week.

Tuesday added 76 deaths, raising the cumulative toll to 32-thousand-745. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.
