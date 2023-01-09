Politics US Army Stryker Brigade Conducts Live-Fire Drill Near Inter-Korean Border

A Stryker brigade of the U.S. Army conducted a live-fire exercise near the border with North Korea for the first time since being deployed last fall.



According to the American military newspaper Stars and Stripes on Tuesday, some 41 Stryker vehicles from the Second Stryker Brigade Combat Team and the Eighth Squadron of the First Cavalry Regiment took part in the live-fire exercise on Tuesday.



The drill was conducted at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province, located some 30 kilometers south of the military demarcation line.



The Second Stryker Brigade Combat Team began its deployment in the country last October, with the Army transitioning to Stryker teams for nine-month rotations with the Second Infantry Division.



The military daily said that during Tuesday’s live-fire drill, “the Strykers identified simulated targets using cameras and thermal optics and remotely fired their mounted MK-19 grenade launchers and M-2 Browning machine guns.”



The paper quoted Eighth Squadron, First Cavalry Regiment commander Lt. Col. Michael Filanowski as saying that the eight-wheeled Strykers are a “significant improvement in mobility” compared to the vehicles in the armored brigade combat teams.