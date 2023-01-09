Rodong Sinmun: Enemies Stunned by Leader Kim’s Hardline Responses

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has reaffirmed its intent to pursue efforts to boost its military might, including developing nuclear weapons, claiming that enemy forces have been hit by such endeavors.The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North’s ruling Workers’ Party, said on Wednesday that enemy forces have been stunned by the fast advancement in the North’s military power and Pyongyang’s authorization of preemptive nuclear attacks against its enemies.It went on to say that the hostile forces are engaging in what it called “extremely ugly actions never before seen in human history” after shuddering at Pyongyang’s determination to adopt hardline responses.The paper then glorified the leadership of Kim Jong-un, claiming that he has endlessly frightened enemy forces with such responses.The report also reiterated the importance of self-reliance, saying the North will continue to pursue politics, the economy, culture and national defense on its own terms.