Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo says he does not believe China’s decision to suspend short-term visa issuance for South Korean nationals is a retaliatory move.Han made the remark during a New Year’s dinner meeting with reporters covering the prime minister at his official residence in Sejong City on Tuesday.He said the South Korean government had engaged in extensive communication with China’s foreign affairs authorities when it imposed restrictions on flight operations and short-term visas for travelers from China on December 30.The prime minister said that at that time, he had ordered the foreign ministry to provide a thorough explanation to Beijing on Seoul’s decision.He said the public’s safety is the top priority, stressing that the government will address issues concerning China’s quarantine measures through communication.