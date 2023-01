Photo : YONHAP News

The UN has stressed the need for member states to follow World Health Organization(WHO) guidelines in the wake of China’s suspension of visa issuance for South Koreans and Japanese travelers.Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, unveiled the stance on Tuesday when asked to comment by a reporter on what they termed “the retaliatory measures” taken by China.Noting that the UN has seen a number of member states take various decisions recently, Dujarric cited the WHO’s emphasis on the importance of basing decisions regarding the screening of passengers on scientific grounds alone.Observers believe that with such remarks, the spokesperson was indirectly criticizing China’s latest decision to be of a retaliatory nature that is not based on scientific analysis.