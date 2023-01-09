DP Chief Pledges to Not Capitulate to Prosecution’s Attempts to Distort Facts

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung said he will not capitulate to attempts by the administration and prosecution to distort sincere efforts to serve the public as a crime.At a Supreme Council meeting on Wednesday, a day after being questioned by prosecutors on third-party bribery allegations surrounding a municipal football club, Lee pledged to crush the ruling side's attempt to destroy the opposition and democracy.The DP chief is suspected of attracting 16 billion won in corporate donations to Seongnam city's football club between 2016 and 2018, when his position as mayor of the city also made him chairman of the city-owned club, in return for administrative favors.Denying the allegations, Lee said that as mayor, he had secured tax revenue and created jobs by attracting corporate funds.During Wednesday's meeting, Lee also promised to focus on overcoming the current livelihood crisis.Drawing attention to the decline in the nation’s exports, Lee criticized what he called the government's "one-dimensional thinking" perpetuating tax cuts and deregulation, stressing the need for a blueprint for a groundbreaking strategy.