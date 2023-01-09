S. Korea, US to Conduct Exercise on N. Korean Nuke Attack Scenario

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States plan to conduct a combined military tabletop exercise next month under a scenario involving a North Korean nuclear attack.In its task briefing to President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday, the defense ministry said a tabletop exercise(TTX) led by the allies' Deterrence Strategy Committee(DSC) will take place in the U.S. in late February.The announcement follows Yoon’s recent assertion that the allies had been discussing joint planning and exercises involving U.S. nuclear assets.The ministry also announced plans to extend the allies' springtime Freedom Shield training to a record eleven days during the first half of the year.The briefing also touched on the military's plans to launch the country's first military surveillance satellite in the latter half of the year, with an aim to deploy five such satellites into the Earth's orbit by the mid-2020s.It will also prepare for the final flight test of a homegrown solid-propellant space launch vehicle later this year in an effort to further advance the Kill Chain system to carry out a preemptive strike against the regime's nuclear and missile facilities.