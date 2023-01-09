Menu Content

'Decision to Leave' Misses out on Golden Globe for Best Non-English Lang. Film

Written: 2023-01-11 15:28:35Updated: 2023-01-11 15:49:09

Photo : YONHAP News

Director Park Chan-wook's romantic thriller film "Decision to Leave" came short of winning the best non-English language film at the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday.

During the awards ceremony held at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles Tuesday night, that prize went to Argentine director Santiago Mitre's historical drama film "Argentina, 1985."

Others nominees were the German anti-war epic "All Quiet on the Western Front," "Close," a coming-of-age drama film co-produced by Belgium, France, and the Netherlands, and the Indian action drama "RRR."

Park won best director at last year's Cannes Film Festival and the film has been chosen as South Korea's entry for the best international feature film category at the 95th Academy Awards, coming up in March.

"Decision to Leave," starring Korean actor Park Hae-il and Chinese actress Tang Wei, tells the story of a detective who falls in love with a Chinese widow despite suspecting that she has committed murder.
