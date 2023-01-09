Menu Content

Pres. Yoon to Attend Annual WEF Meeting in Davos Next Week

Written: 2023-01-11 15:52:53Updated: 2023-01-11 16:17:29

Pres. Yoon to Attend Annual WEF Meeting in Davos Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to attend the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum(WEF) in Davos, Switzerland that will run for five days starting next Monday.

In an online briefing on Tuesday, the organizing body said issues of war and conflict, the economic crisis and climate change will be addressed at this year's meeting under the theme "Cooperation in a Fragmented World."

Making the first appearance for a South Korean president since 2014, Yoon is among 52 heads of state and around 600 corporate chiefs set to gather for the conference, with the expected conspicuous absences of U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

During a speech he is set to deliver at the event next Thursday, the president plans to suggest ways to improve international cooperation and solidarity in reinforcing supply chains, transitioning to clean energy and establishing digital order.

On the corporate side, the heads of major conglomerates, including Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, SK Group Chair Chey Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Eui-sun and LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo will attend.

The business leaders are also expected to promote Busan's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.
