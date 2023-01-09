Menu Content

Yoon to Focus on Attracting Private Investment, Increasing Exports during Overseas Trip

Written: 2023-01-11 16:16:32Updated: 2023-01-11 16:58:01

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to focus on attracting private investment and increasing the nation's exports during his upcoming overseas trips to the United Arab Emirates(UAE) and Switzerland.

According to Yonhap News on Wednesday, a key presidential official said Yoon will be accompanied by a large-scale economic delegation comprised of representatives from the primary to fourth industries as well as the K-content sector.

Officials from various economy-related ministries will also reportedly be joining the president on his trip to aid in efforts to attract investment.

A delegation of representatives from around 100 companies, both conglomerates and small- to mid-sized enterprises(SME), will visit the UAE, where the president plans to seek investment cooperation with the UAE's sovereign wealth funds.

In Davos, Switzerland, Yoon and the economic delegation will seek to expand business networks with the heads of global corporations at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum(WEF).

Yoon is set to embark on the eight-day trip from Saturday.
