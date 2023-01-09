Yoon: Protracted War in Ukraine to Send Wrong Signal to N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol says a delayed end to the war in Ukraine could send a wrong signal to North Korea.Yoon made the remark in an interview with the Associated Press released on Wednesday.He said if the war in Ukraine is not resolved swiftly, it could send out a message that an act of invasion can be condoned by the international community without appropriate sanctions and punishment. Yoon added that such developments could further encourage North Korea to conduct provocations.Regarding providing military assistance for Ukraine, however, the South Korean leader said it is difficult under the current domestic law, and when taking into consideration public sentiments on directly helping to arm Kiev while it is at war .In response to a recent media report that the U.S. agreed to buy 100-thousand rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition from South Korean companies to provide to Ukraine, Yoon said Seoul and Washington make regular military equipment transactions with each other, showing openness to similar arms deals in the future.