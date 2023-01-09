Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Biden Hails Hanwha Solutions' Investment Plan as 'Big Deal'

Written: 2023-01-12 08:22:43Updated: 2023-01-12 09:36:29

Biden Hails Hanwha Solutions' Investment Plan as 'Big Deal'

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden has welcomed a plan by South Korean energy company Hanwha Solutions to invest over two-point-five billion dollars in solar panel production in the United States.

Hanwha Q Cells, a unit of Hanwha Solutions under Hanwha Group, announced on Wednesday that it plans to invest three-point-two trillion won to build a new solar panel parts plant in Georgia and expand its existing facility in Dalton, Georgia as the company develops a "solar hub."

In a White House statement on Wednesday, Biden said that the company’s announcement to make the largest solar investment in U.S. history is a "big deal" for Georgia's working class and the American economy.

Calling the investment a "direct result" of his economic plan and the Inflation Reduction Act, Biden said that it will create thousands of good-paying jobs in Georgia, many of which will not require a university-level education.

The U.S. president added that this investment will restore the U.S.' domestic supply chains, lower the cost of clean energy, and help combat the climate crisis.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >