Photo : YONHAP News

The government will increase a discount on gas bills for low-income households to ease the burden imposed by heating costs amid soaring energy prices.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on Thursday that it will expand the maximum discount on gas bills by 50 percent for vulnerable groups to reduce their heating expenses during the winter season.Under the move, the discount cap for people with severe disabilities and households in absolute poverty living on welfare will rise to 36-thousand won, or nearly 30 U.S. dollars, from the current 24-thousand won per month during the winter season.The maximum discount for households in the low-income bracket will also rise from 12-thousand won to 18-thousand won a month.The changes will be applied from January.