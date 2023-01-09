Senior US Official Meets Hyundai Motor Chair to Discuss IRA

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. official handling Washington’s economy-related diplomacy met with Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Eui-sun on Tuesday.Chung reportedly met U.S. Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose Fernandez at a hotel in Seoul to discuss urban air mobility and global supply chains.Regarding the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act that excludes electric vehicles(EV) assembled outside North America from a new tax credit, Chung reportedly stressed that flexible measures are necessary for companies planning investments in the U.S.Fernandez said in a Twitter post on Wednesday that he met with Hyundai Korea to advance their sustainable economic vision for global EV battery supply chain resilience.The U.S. official also visited LG Sciencepark in Seoul on Wednesday to meet with executives and officials of LG Group to discuss concerns about the IRA.