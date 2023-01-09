Menu Content

US, Japan Condemn N. Korea’s Provocations, Reaffirm Commitment to Denuclearization

Written: 2023-01-12 09:23:52Updated: 2023-01-12 10:33:18

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States and Japan have condemned continued ballistic missile provocations by North Korea as they reaffirmed their commitment to achieving the complete denuclearization of the regime.

The two nations presented the position in a joint press conference on Wednesday after a "two-plus-two" meeting of their foreign and defense chiefs in Washington.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the U.S. and Japan are deepening trilateral cooperation with South Korea to defend against and deter aggression, noting that they are facing illegal and reckless missile launches by North Korea.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that the two sides discussed various issues, including those in the East and South China Seas, peace and stability around Taiwan, and the U.S.' commitment to the denuclearization of North Korea.

Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said that the two nations strongly condemned the North for launching ballistic missiles at an unprecedented pace for the past year, reaffirming Tokyo’s strong commitment to the North's complete denuclearization in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

Hayashi added that the two nations agreed to continue close cooperation to respond to North Korea issues, including a swift resolution to Japanese abductees in the North.
