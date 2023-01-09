Gov't to Host Public Debate on Compensating Forced Labor Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will hold a public debate on Thursday to discuss ways to resolve the issue of compensating victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.The foreign ministry said that it will co-host the debate with Chung Jin-suk, interim leader of the ruling People Power Party and chair of the Korea-Japan Parliamentarians' Union, at 10 a.m. at the National Assembly.In the debate, which was arranged to seek a reasonable solution to the long-standing issue between South Korea and Japan, a ministry official will explain the details discussed in a private-public panel as well as in talks between Seoul and Tokyo.Representatives of forced labor victims, journalists, lawyers and various others will share their ideas in the debate, with the general public also allowed to join the event.Meanwhile, a support group for the victims and a legal team representing the victims of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said they will not participate, saying that the government is holding the event after already making its decision on a solution.