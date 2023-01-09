African Swine Fever Cases Reported in Cheorwon

Photo : YONHAP News

African swine fever(ASF) cases have been confirmed at a pig farm in Cheorwon in Gangwon Province.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said on Thursday that four pigs at the farm tested positive for the deadly animal virus the previous day.The farm is reportedly run by a family member of a person who owns a pig farm in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province, which reported this year's first ASF cases last Thursday.Authorities immediately implemented emergency quarantine measures, dispatching an initial response team to disinfect and contain the area.In accordance with the law on the prevention of contagious animal diseases, about two-thousand pigs at the Cheorwon farm and another 13-hundred pigs at a nearby farm will be culled.Quarantine authorities also issued a movement ban on 34 pig farms within a ten-kilometer radius of the affected farm where tests and disinfection will be carried out.