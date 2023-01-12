US, Japan Seek Tighter 3-Way Cooperation with S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The United States and Japan have condemned continued ballistic missile provocations by North Korea, underlining the significance of their collaboration with South Korea. The two nations presented the position in a joint press conference on Wednesday after a meeting of their foreign and defense chiefs in Washington.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says that the U.S. and Japan are enhancing trilateral cooperation with South Korea to counter North Korea.Ahead of the U.S.-Japan summit scheduled for later this week, the foreign and defense chiefs of the two sides held a meeting in Washington followed by a joint news conference.[Sound bite: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken]"In the face of the DPRK's unlawful and reckless missile launches, including the launch of a long-range ballistic missile over Japan in October, we are deepening our trilateral cooperation with the Republic of Korea to deter and, if necessary, defend against aggression.”Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi stressed that the four ministers reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea.[Sound bite: Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi (Japanese-English)]"With our positions perfectly aligned, we agreed to continue to work closely together in responding to the North Korea issue…”The Two-Plus-Two meeting came in the wake of the Japanese government’s announcement last month that it will double its national defense budget to two percent of the nation’s gross domestic product over the next five years, a move that Blinken said Washington endorsed in the meeting.In announcing their plans to boost collaboration with Seoul, Blinken said Washington and Tokyo agree that China is the greatest shared strategic challenge that the two sides and their allies and partners face.The U.S. State Department said last week that ways to enhance trilateral cooperation with Seoul and Tokyo will feature as a key topic at the summit Friday, especially in the face of growing threats from North Korea.Amid signs of thawing Seoul-Tokyo ties, Japanese media outlets reported last week that Tokyo is reviewing whether to invite South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to the Group of Seven Summit scheduled for May in Hiroshima, Japan.For that rosy timetable to come to fruition, the issue of wartime forced labor compensation needs to be resolved between Seoul and Tokyo.The issue dates back to a Seoul court ruling in 2018 ordering Japanese corporations to pay 100 million won to each of the Korean forced labor victims. The following year, Japan removed South Korea from its so-called trade whitelist, making it tougher for Korean companies to import key items from Japan needed in the manufacturing of core export items for South Korea, such as semiconductors.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.