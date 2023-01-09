10 Members of Korea-Japan Parliamentarians' Union to Depart for Japan Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

Ten members of the Korea-Japan Parliamentarians' Union will depart for Japan on Thursday.Five lawmakers each from the ruling People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party will be taking part in the three-day trip.On their first day, the lawmakers will attend a welcoming dinner hosted by the Korean Residents Union in Japan, or Mindan.On their second day, the legislators will hold a meeting with members of the Japan-Korea Parliamentarians' Union and meet Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, Hirokazu Matsuno.The lawmakers will likely discuss with their Japanese counterparts on ways to address the issue of compensating victims of Japan's wartime forced labor during their stay as a public debate is set to be held on the compensation issue on Thursday at the National Assembly in Seoul.Jointly hosted by the foreign ministry and the ruling party’s interim leader Chung Jin-suk, the debate was arranged to seek a reasonable solution to the long-standing issue between South Korea and Japan. A foreign ministry official is set to explain the details discussed in a private-public panel as well as in talks between Seoul and Tokyo.Representatives of forced labor victims, journalists, lawyers and various others will share their ideas in the debate, with the general public also allowed to join the event.