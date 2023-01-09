2023 Korea Grand Sale Kicks off Thurs.

Photo : KBS News

South Korea’s annual winter shopping festival kicked off on Thursday.The culture ministry announced that the “2023 Korea Grand Sale” will run from Thursday to February 28 both online and offline.Held every year since 2011, the event is one of South Korea’s major shopping and tourism attractions through which a wide range of retailers and service providers offer discounts on flights, accommodations, goods, food and K-culture services to foreign tourists.The nation’s nine airlines, including Korean Air and Asiana Airlines, will provide a discount of up to 94 percent for some 110 South Korea-bound flights.Lotte Hotel and Resorts and the Fairmont Ambassador Seoul among others will provide discounts on hotel rooms while top department stores, including Lotte and Galleria, will provide gift certificates exclusively for foreign guests.This year’s event will also offer various travel programs, including tours to sites frequented by “Korean wave” stars and ancient palaces as well as programs to learn the dance moves of K-pop songs.During the event, welcome centers providing various related information will be operated in Myeongdong and Gangnam.