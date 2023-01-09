DP Chief Calls for Normalization of 'Unilateral' State Affairs

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Chairman Lee Jae-myung has stressed the need to normalize what he called “unilateral and violent state affairs.”Lee made the call on Thursday during his New Year’s press conference as he urged President Yoon Suk Yeol to stop what he termed “schemes to annihilate the opposition.”The DP chief said the Yoon government is intent on destroying the opposition camp and political enemies by mobilizing powerful agencies while stating he supports political cooperation only in words. Lee accused the government for its two-faced behavior.Recalling his repeated proposals for talks with the president, Lee noted censure against this government for being the only one in history to refuse to hold talks with the head of the main opposition party for more than eight months.Lee went on to propose a 30 trillion-won emergency plan to help overcome crises in people’s livelihoods and the nation’s economy.He also reiterated the need to change the current power structure through a constitutional revision allowing the president to seek reelection once after serving a four-year term. The South Korean presidency is currently limited to a single five-year term.