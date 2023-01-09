KMA Voices Concern over Gov't Plans to Discuss Increasing Med School Student Quotas

Photo : KBS News

The Korean Medical Association(KMA) has expressed deep concerns over the government’s plan to swiftly hold talks with the medical community on increasing medical school student quotas.In a press statement released on Thursday, the KMA said it had not received any request from the government to hold such negotiations and voiced alarm that the issue first was reported by the media.The statement comes after the health ministry said earlier on Monday during a briefing to the president that it will promptly begin discussions with medical circles on key policies, including an expansion of student quotas for medical schools.The KMA voiced concerns over the plans, noting that the government has yet to declare the COVID-19 pandemic stabilized. The group urged the government to abide by a September 4, 2020 accord that it struck with the health ministry to broach the topic of quotas after the pandemic became stable.The KMA said the issue of supply and demand for doctors is a national matter that affects the entire public and needs to carefully and thoroughly take into account the nation’s healthcare system and related finances.