Plan Proposes Compensation for Forced Labor Victims via 3rd Party

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has formally presented a possible plan to compensate the victims of Japan’s wartime forced labor through a third party rather than wait for non-responsive Japanese companies.Seo Min-jeong, director general of the foreign ministry’s bureau handling Asia-Pacific affairs, unveiled the plan on Thursday during a public debate held at the National Assembly on ways to resolve the compensation issue.She said that after reviewing relevant laws, the government has concluded that it is possible and more practical for victims to first receive compensation through a third party through debt acquisition and other means.She said the government will personally meet with the victims and their bereaved families to verify whether they are willing to receive such compensation.The official noted that it would be difficult for victims to receive compensation from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and other Japanese corporate defendants. The companies withdrew their assets and closed down operations in South Korea fearing a forcible execution of a 2018 Supreme Court liquidation order ruling for compensation for the victims.Seo confirmed earlier media reports that the ministry believes it would be desirable to provide the compensation via the Foundation for Victims of Forced Mobilization by Imperial Japan under the interior ministry rather than through a new foundation or fund as it would save time and money.