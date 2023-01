Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's first lunar orbiter, Danuri, has sent back a detailed image of the moon captured by an NASA’s onboard ShadowCam.According to the Korea Aerospace Research Institute on Thursday, an image posted on the camera’s website run by Arizona State University, which helped develop the imager, shows the Shackleton crater at the moon's south pole.The site says that the ShadowCam's image shows the permanently shadowed regions near the poles that never receive direct sunlight in great detail, even showing the track of a boulder roughly five meters in diameter that rolled down a wall of the crater.An official from the institute said the ShadowCam will observe the perpetually dark regions of the moon's poles where water is expected to exist while also searching for sites suitable for manned landings.