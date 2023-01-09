Prosecution Moves on Drug Ring behind 70 Mln-Dollar Operation

Photo : KBS News

Police have arrested a drug ring responsible for smuggling 70 percent of total methamphetamine brought into South Korea last year. Their total haul was worth some 70 million U.S. dollars.The Incheon District Prosecutor's Office on Thursday ordered the detention of six perpetrators, including supervisors and transporters, on related charges while indicting four members without detention for helping them escape.The prosecution also issued arrest warrants and filed extradition requests for two people, including the head of the organization, who are in the U.S. illegally.The group is accused of smuggling 90 billion-won-worth of methamphetamine as well as ecstasy and marijuana in a ten-month period starting December 2021 through Incheon International Airport and Busan Port.The members were responsible for seven tenths of the total methamphetamine smuggled into the country last year with the cumulative weight of their shipments totalling 27-point-four kilograms, equivalent to 900-thousand doses.