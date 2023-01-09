Fugitive Fmr. Ssangbangwool Chair Facing Trial for Illegal Thailand Stay

Photo : KBS News

The fugitive former chairman of Ssangbangwool Group, Kim Seong-tae, will stand trial on Thursday for overstaying his visa in Thailand after being arrested earlier this week.According to legal circles, Kim faces charges for illegally staying in the country after Interpol issued a Red Notice for his arrest and thus invalidated his passport. Kim fled South Korea eight months ago while under a corruption probe.Denying any improprieties, Kim requested that a Thai court decide his immigration status which may take more than a month to resolve. If found guilty, he will face deportation.Regardless, the prosecution in South Korea has begun preparations to request his extradition in the event Thailand does not follow through with deportation orders.Kim is facing a number of corruption charges in South Korea, including embezzlement, payment of Democratic Party chief Lee Jae-myung's legal fees by proxy and the transfer of cash remittance to North Korea.