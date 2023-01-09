S. Korea Warns against China's Retaliatory Transit Curbs for Travelers

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry has warned China against retaliatory transit curbs for South Korean nationals, emphasizing entry restrictions based on factors other than COVID-19 should not exist.At a regular briefing on Thursday, foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said South Korea has expressed strong regret over China's decision through diplomatic channels, reiterating that Seoul’s restrictions are based on science out of concern for the health and safety of the South Korean public.After South Korea implemented restrictions on travelers from China last week, China implemented its own restrictions on Tuesday before upping them the next day as it singled out South Korea as well as Japan in its suspension of transit visa exemptions.Travelers from these countries must now apply for a transit visa to stay in certain parts of some cities for a fixed amount of time while in transit.Although 15 countries around the world have strengthened their measures against incoming travelers from China, Beijing has only hit back at Seoul and Tokyo with travel restrictions.