Photo : YONHAP News

Hyundai Heavy Industries and its labor union accepted a court order for the company to pay a total of 630 billion won in wages to workers, ending an eleven-year dispute.According to the labor and management of Hyundai Heavy Industries on Thursday, both parties submitted an agreement to the Busan High Court’s mediation in a lawsuit by workers demanding that the company regard regular bonuses as ordinary wages.With that, the company will hand out the payment to some 38-thousand current and former employees from April, which would come to a minimum of around 18 million won, or around 14-thousand dollars, per person.In 2012, ten unionists on behalf of more than 30-thousand employees demanded that management include their 800-percent bonus in their ordinary wage and recalculate their allowances, incentives and retirement pay based on the new total.