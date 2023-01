Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop idol groups swept the U.S. charts for CD & vinyl albums last year.According to a joint report by Billboard and Luminate, an entertainment data provider on Wednesday, seven K-pop albums made the top 10 best-selling physical albums of 2022 in the U.S.The latest drop by BTS "Proof" was the second best-selling album in the U.S. in 2022 with sales of 413-thousand copies, following Taylor Swift's "Midnight" at 640-thousand copies.TXT's "minisode 2: Thursday's Child" came in third, selling 227-thousand copies, while Stray Kids' "Ordinary" and "Maxident" respectively placed fifth and seventh, and Twice's "Between 1 & 2" came in sixth.Enhypen's "Manifesto: Day 1" ranked eighth, and NCT's "127" came in tenth.