Court Rules Rallies Near Presidential Office Are Legal

Photo : YONHAP News

A court has ruled against a police ban on rallies near the new presidential office in central Seoul.The Seoul Administrative Court on Thursday issued the ruling in favor of the People's Solidarity for Participatory Democracy.The civic group filed its suit against the chief of Yongsan police station after the police banned the group's plan to demonstrate in front of the defense ministry building in Yongsan in May last year, where the presidential office is located.According to the act on assembly and demonstration, rallies are banned within a 100-radius of the presidential residence, and the police banned the rally, claiming that the Yongsan office is part of the presidential residence.However, the court ruled that the presidential office cannot be construed as part of the presidential residence.The Seoul Metropolitan Police said in a statement that it would closely examine the court ruling and discuss response measures.