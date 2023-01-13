Pentagon: Policy Still Complete Denuclearization of Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense said on Thursday that U.S. policy continues to remain focused on the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder made the remarks during a press briefing when asked about President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent comments hinting at possible nuclear armament by South Korea.The spokesperson said that the U.S. is cooperating to protect the security and stability of its allies South Korea and Japan and to deter aggression from countries like North Korea.Asked why South Korea should not arm itself with nuclear weapons, Ryder said that the issue is related to nuclear nonproliferation and regional security and stability.The spokesperson stressed that South Korea falls under the extended deterrence umbrella and is home to nearly 30-thousand U.S. troops, adding that the U.S.’ nuclear umbrella has thus far seemed to have fulfilled its deterrence function very effectively.President Yoon said earlier this week that Seoul may deploy tactical nuclear weapons or develop its own nuclear capabilities should North Korean provocations intensify.