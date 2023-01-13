Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Import, Export Prices Fall for 2nd Month in December

Written: 2023-01-13 08:40:14Updated: 2023-01-13 11:19:40

Import, Export Prices Fall for 2nd Month in December

Photo : YONHAP News

The country's export and import prices fell by the largest pace in years in December due to the appreciation of the won and a drop in oil prices.

According to the Bank of Korea on Friday, the export price index stood at 118-point-03 in December, down six percent from a month earlier to log the second consecutive month of downward movement and the largest on-month drop since April 2009, when it slipped six-point-one percent.
 
The fall was attributed to the won's appreciation against the U.S. dollar, a drop in global oil prices and sluggish global demand.

The import price index dropped six-point-two percent on-month in December, also falling for the second straight month to mark the largest fall in about eight years since January 2015.

The drop was mainly attributed to a fall in oil prices, with the average price of Dubai crude, South Korea's benchmark, slipping ten-point-five percent on-month in December.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >