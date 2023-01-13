MBC Reporters Allowed to Board Pres. Yoon’s Plane for Overseas Tour

Photo : YONHAP News

Reporters from local broadcaster MBC will be allowed to board the presidential plane for President Yoon Suk Yeol’s overseas trip beginning on Saturday.The presidential office notified MBC on Thursday that it had decided to permit reporters to board the plane to cover Yoon's tour to the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland.The top office banned MBC reporters from the presidential plane in November of last year during Yoon's tour of Southeast Asia, claiming that the broadcaster had engaged in repeated distortions and biased reporting on foreign affairs.President Yoon reportedly ordered the top office recently to ensure that reporters' coverage will not be restricted on the tour this month.During the weeklong trip ending on January 21, Yoon will pay a state visit to the UAE and travel to Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos.