Fugitive Fmr. Ssangbangwool Chair Likely to Return Early Next Week

Photo : KBS News

Fugitive former chairman of Ssangbangwool Group, Kim Seong-tae is likely to return to South Korea from Thailand early next week following his arrest on Tuesday.Kim was apprehended by Thai police at a golf club near Bangkok, eight months after he fled the country amid corruption investigations, and was widely expected to start a lawsuit to delay deportation.According to legal circles on Thursday, however, Kim told authorities that he intends to return to South Korea voluntarily and filed for an emergency passport. Kim's passport remains invalid due to an Interpol Red Notice.Kim was expected to return on Friday or Saturday, but the return is likely to be delayed as the issuance of an emergency passport will reportedly take a few days. Kim will be able to take a flight early next week.The former business chief is facing a number of corruption charges in South Korea, including embezzlement, payment of Democratic Party chief Lee Jae-myung's legal fees by proxy and the transfer of cash remittance to North Korea.