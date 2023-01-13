Biden Reaffirms Ironclad S. Korea-US Alliance on Korean American Day

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden has stressed the importance of the U.S.-South Korea alliance and reaffirmed the ironclad bilateral relationship between the two nations.In a statement released by the White House to mark Korean American Day on Thursday, Biden said that Korean Americans contribute to the enrichment of life and help boost the status of the U.S.Highlighting the 70th anniversary of the South Korea-US alliance formed in 1953 with the signing of a joint defense treaty, the U.S. president said that he confirmed that the alliance is stronger than ever when he visited South Korea in May of last year.Biden said that Korean Americans enrich the U.S.' culture and contribute to diversity, expressing his gratitude for all of their contributions to the U.S.Hoping that the stories of Korean Americans continue to inspire the promise of the American Dream, Biden ended the statement by saying, "Together, we are stronger. Katchi kapshida," a Korean phrase commonly used as a symbolic slogan of the South Korea-U.S. alliance that means “let’s go together.”