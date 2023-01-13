Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Biden Reaffirms Ironclad S. Korea-US Alliance on Korean American Day

Written: 2023-01-13 09:52:48Updated: 2023-01-13 16:48:05

Biden Reaffirms Ironclad S. Korea-US Alliance on Korean American Day

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden has stressed the importance of the U.S.-South Korea alliance and reaffirmed the ironclad bilateral relationship between the two nations.

In a statement released by the White House to mark Korean American Day on Thursday, Biden said that Korean Americans contribute to the enrichment of life and help boost the status of the U.S.

Highlighting the 70th anniversary of the South Korea-US alliance formed in 1953 with the signing of a joint defense treaty, the U.S. president said that he confirmed that the alliance is stronger than ever when he visited South Korea in May of last year.

Biden said that Korean Americans enrich the U.S.' culture and contribute to diversity, expressing his gratitude for all of their contributions to the U.S.

Hoping that the stories of Korean Americans continue to inspire the promise of the American Dream, Biden ended the statement by saying, "Together, we are stronger. Katchi kapshida," a Korean phrase commonly used as a symbolic slogan of the South Korea-U.S. alliance that means “let’s go together.”
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >