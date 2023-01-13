Menu Content

Domestic

New COVID-19 Cases Fall below 40,000

Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases fell below 40-thousand amid a slowdown in the latest wave of the pandemic.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Friday that 39-thousand-726 infections were reported throughout the previous day, bringing the country's cumulative caseload to around 29 million-737-thousand.

The daily figure dropped by about four-thousand from a day ago and 17-thousand from a week ago. Compared to two weeks ago, it dropped by 25-thousand, marking the smallest Friday tally in eleven weeks.

The number of imported cases rose by two from the previous day to 137, of which 84, or 61-point-three percent, came from China.

The number of seriously or critically ill patients rose by one from a day ago to 511.

Thursday added 51 deaths, raising the cumulative toll to 32-thousand-867. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.
