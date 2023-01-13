Families of Crowd Crush Victims Give Testimonies to Prosecution

Photo : YONHAP News

The families of Itaewon crowd crush victims called for an unambiguous investigation into officials who were in command on the night of the tragedy in a visit to the prosecutors’ office to deliver their first testimonies on Friday.Arriving at the Seoul Western District Prosecutors’ Office, Lee Jong-cheol and Lee Jeong-min, the chair and vice chair of a group representing bereaved families said they will tell prosecutors that the investigation into the crush by a special police team was insufficient in many areas.The vice chair said that senior officials supervising the chiefs of Yongsan District Office and Yongsan police station must be held accountable, whether that extends to the Seoul police chief, head of the National Police Agency or the interior minister.The chairperson also criticized the special police headquarters, saying the probe outcome pales in comparison to the massive 500-strong personnel under the team.The vice chair also said the police did not brief the families on any progress or aspects related to the investigation and asked to keep families in the loop during a supplementary investigation.