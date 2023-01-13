Korea-Japan Parliamentarians' Union Meets Japanese Counterparts in Tokyo

Photo : YONHAP News

Members of the Korea-Japan Parliamentarians' Union on a visit to Tokyo held a meeting with their Japanese counterparts in Tokyo on Friday.The visiting delegation comprising five lawmakers each from the ruling People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) met with a bipartisan group of lawmakers from Japan’s parliament and discussed Japan's wartime forced labor issue, arguably the most contentious bilateral issue at the moment.As Japanese lawmakers stressed the need for a resolution, Rep. Seo Young-kyo of the DP said that painful historical issues must be resolved in order to pursue future-oriented bilateral relations.Mentioning the suffering endured by forced labor and sex slavery victims, Seo said that sincere dialogue is necessary, a remark interpreted to be a push for an apology from Tokyo.The attendees also discussed various political projects of cooperation scheduled this year between the two countries.The delegates also attended a New Year’s gathering hosted by the Korean Residents Union in Japan, or Mindan, with their afternoon itinerary including a meeting with the vice president of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party Taro Aso as well as Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno.