US Reaffirms Commitment to Korean Peninsula Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has reaffirmed its commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.White House National Security Council(NSC) Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby issued the assurance in a press briefing on Thursday in response to a question about President Yoon Suk Yeol’s recent comments hinting at possible nuclear armament by South Korea.Kirby told reporters that the U.S. and specifically President Joe Biden remain dedicated to achieving the peninsula’s complete denuclearization.The national security official said the South Korean government made clear that it is not pursuing nuclear weapons, quickly adding that Seoul and Washington are discussing expanding extended deterrence.For the U.S.-Japan summit slated for Friday, Kirby said the agenda includes the modernization of their alliance and plans to boost cooperation with South Korea in missile defense and maritime security.Kirby stressed that such efforts are aimed at not only defending Japan but also at maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region while bolstering deterrence in the region.