In-Person Visits Permitted at Senior Facilities for Lunar New Year

Photo : YONHAP News

Families will be allowed to gather in person with relatives in senior care facilities for the Lunar New Year holiday beginning next weekend.Health minister Cho Kyoo-hong announced a series of policy updates on Friday for the upcoming holiday, explaining that there won’t be any social distancing regulations as was the case for last year’s Chuseok holiday celebrating the Korean thanksgiving.During in-person visits to senior hospitals and care facilities, visitors are allowed to make physical contact such as holding hands, but they must take a COVID-19 test using a self-testing kit, while residents can only leave the facilities if they are fully vaccinated.The minister also said that motorists will be able to receive free PCR tests at six rest stops, as they hit the road during the holiday. They will be available at the Anseong, Icheon, Hwaseong, Baekyangsa, Hampyeong Cheonji and Jinyeong expressway rest areas.