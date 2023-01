Photo : YONHAP News

Japan will likely begin releasing contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant in the spring or summer.According to Kyodo News on Friday, the Japanese government held a Cabinet meeting in the morning on the water discharge issue.Officials in the meeting forecast a release date in the spring or summer after related facility construction is complete and the construction is then examined by a nuclear energy regulatory committee.Tokyo announced in April 2021 that it would dilute the radioactive water and begin releasing it into the ocean from the spring of 2023.The International Atomic Energy Agency, at the request of Tokyo, has been verifying the safety of the tainted water and will issue a final report before the discharge begins.