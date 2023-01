Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of Seoul and Tokyo held phone talks on Friday and discussed the wartime forced labor issue.The foreign ministry said minister Park Jin spoke with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi to share New Year’s greetings and exchange views on mutual concerns and pending bilateral issues, including the wartime concern.They also addressed Korean Peninsula affairs and agreed to continue bilateral and trilateral cooperation with the U.S. to deter and sternly respond to North Korea's missile and nuclear threats.The ministry said that Hayashi also mentioned South Korea's Indo-Pacific strategy unveiled last month.The two sides agreed to closely communicate on various levels to resolve pending issues and advance bilateral relations.