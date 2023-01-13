Yoon to Begin Eight-Day Visit to UAE, Davos from Saturday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will embark on an eight-day overseas trip on Saturday, starting with a state visit to the United Arab Emirates(UAE) before attending a global forum in Switzerland.According to the presidential office on Friday, the South Korean leader will meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss strategic bilateral cooperation during his visit scheduled through Tuesday.Yoon, who is seeking to expand South Korea’s global business opportunities, will be accompanied by representatives of some 100 businesses, such as Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor chairman Chung Eui-sun.According to business circles, some 30 preliminary contracts are in the works in the public and private sector, specifically in key areas such as energy, defense and investment.Yoon will then head to Davos, Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum slated for next Wednesday and Thursday, becoming the first South Korean president to attend in nine years.The president is scheduled to return home next Saturday, the first day of the Lunar New Year holiday.