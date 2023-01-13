Menu Content

Yoon Dismisses Na Kyung-won from Vice Chair of Presidential Committee

Written: 2023-01-13 17:56:30Updated: 2023-01-13 19:15:58

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has dismissed former Rep. Na Kyung-won from the posts of vice chair of the Presidential Committee on Ageing Society and Population Policy and Climate and Environment Ambassador. 

Presidential spokesperson Kim Eun-hye announced the dismissal in a press briefing on Friday afternoon.

The spokesperson said that Kim Young-mi, a standing committee member of the presidential committee will replace Na to lead the organization, and Professor Cho Heung-seek at the Law School of Seoul National University was nominated for the new climate ambassador. 

Na's dismissal comes after the four-term lawmaker of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) offered to resign earlier this week and submitted her resignation on Friday following a policy row with the presidential office amid speculations that she may run for PPP leadership.
