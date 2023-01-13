Top Diplomats of S. Korea, Lithuania Hold Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin held talks with his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis on Friday in Seoul.In opening remarks for the talks at the foreign ministry headquarters, Minister Park said that relations between the two sides have deepened in various fields on the basis of universal values they shared, such as freedom, democracy, market economy and human rights.The minister then hoped that the two sides hold productive and substantial talks on ways to further expand bilateral cooperation.Landsbergis said that he is pleased not only to see the two countries commemorate their cooperation for the past 30 years, but also expanded cooperation in politics, culture, economy and trade in recent years.The Lithuanian top diplomat also extended appreciation to South Korea for participating in global sanctions against Russia's invasion of Ukraine and providing support for the war-torn country.