SpaceX Applies to Resister as Telecom Business Operator in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. spacecraft manufacturer SpaceX, owned by business mogul Elon Musk, has reportedly applied to register as a telecommunications business operator in South Korea, aimed at launching its satellite internet service Starlink.Yonhap News on Friday cited industry insiders saying SpaceX filed for the application with the Ministry of Science and ICT early this month.The ministry has to complete the review of the application within 30 days under related regulations, but the process will likely take more time.SpaceX earlier said the Starlink service will become available in the first quarter of this year in South Korea, but recently posted a revised notice that the service will be available from the second quarter.The report said the U.S.-based company decided to establish a subsidiary instead of joining hands with local telecom service providers to launch the service in Korea.